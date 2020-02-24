Nomit bags Badminton title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 24: The maiden Open Men’s Singles Badminton Championship 2020 organized and hosted by KC Sports Club concluded today in the Multi-sports Hall of the Club with top ranking badminton players reaching the final stages of the tournament and vying for the coveted top rank.

Vinod Kumar Behnal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sunderbani was the chief guest.

Earlier, Nomit Chib and Chanchal Singh emerged winners in their respective semi-final matches by defeating Ravi Abrol and Ravinder Parihar and sealed berth in the finals.

The final match between Nomit Chib and Chanchal Singh turned out to be an exciting affair.

After a tough battle, Nomit Chib succeeded in overcoming his opponent and emerged champion of the maiden KCSC Men’s Single Badminton Champion 2020.

The chief guest congratulated the finalists and presented them with trophies and awards that included a Privilege Card from Hotel Ramada City Centre, Jammu and free membership of KC Sports Club.