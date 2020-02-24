Mothers Pride organises Annual Convocation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 24: Mothers Pride School, Channi Himmat conducted its Annual Convocation in the school premises, here.

SK Puri, Chairman Swadeshi Welfare Trust was the chief guest on the occasion, while Santosh Puri, Trustee, Swadeshi Welfare Trust was the guest of honour.

The smart & tiny tots of UKG dressed in graduation robes & caps marched in the school premises bringing smiles on their parent’s faces who were present for their toddlers Convocation Day.

The programme began with a welcome dance by the toddlers.

Principal, Divya Sethi took over the proceedings of the event informing the parents about the achievements of the School along with the future plans of the School.

Following this, the graduation titles were conferred to the tiny tots by the chief guest along with the photo shots with their daddy’s & mummy’s as well as their grandparents.

Finally, the chief guest expressed gratitude and appreciation to the Management, Principal & Teachers.