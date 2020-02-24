JKOA honours IOA President Narinder Batra

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 24: Jammu and Kashmir Olympic Association (JKOA) today honoured Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President, Narinder Dhruv Batra in an impressive and well attended function at Jammu Club auditorium here today.

Son of the soil, Narinder Batra rose to the highest level of sports administration in the country by becoming IOA president. Former Hockey player and a businessman, Narinder Batra made a modest beginning in the sports circles as president of the J&K Hockey Association (JKHA) two decades ago in 1998.

An occasional visitor to the hometown of Jammu, Batra was in the city in connection with a family function and the JKOA found the time opportune to felicitate the ace Sports Administrator of the country.

Besides JKOA, members of its affiliate units and office bearers were among those who attended the function.

“Member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and president Federation International Hockey (FIH), Narinder Batra achieved this real honour through sheer-dint of hard work, dedication and sincerity towards the sports, especially Hockey. He has solved enormous problems related to sports in India and abroad,” said general secretary of the JKOA, Dr Ashutosh Sharma.

The function was attended by Mayor Jammu, Chander Mohan Gupta and veteran BJP leader and former MLA, Ashok Khajuria and present on the dais were president of the JKOA, Dushyant Sharma and Dr Ashutosh Sharma. Speaking to the gathering, Batra lauded JKOA and assured all support in the promotion and growth of sports in J&K.

However, he cautioned the sports association not to prolong the disputes and advised to solve issues amicably.