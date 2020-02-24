UT Ladakh girls shine at IDBI Marathon

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Leh, Feb, 24: Four girls from UT Ladakh blossomed at IDBI Marathon held in Delhi on Sunday. Over 22000 runners participated in the 5th edition of the IDBI Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon held in four different categories -the Full Marathon (42.2k), Half Marathon (21.1k), 10K Timed Run and 5K Swacch Bharat Run.

IDBI Federal Life Insurance brand ambassador, Sachin Tendulkar flagged off all the races and inspired the runners with words of encouragement.

All the top three positions in the 21.1k Half Marathon in the women’s category were won by girls from UT Ladakh. Tashi Lodol won the gold with timing 1:28:28 hours, followed by Stanzin Chondol (01:31:13 hours) and Stanzin Dolkar (01:31:43 hours).

Similarly Jigmet Dolma from UT Ladakh also won the bronze in the Full Marathon with her timing 3:03:10 hours.

Ladakh Marathon founder Chewang Motup Goba, a driving force behind these girls to reach to this level by his constant support expressed his happiness over UT Ladakh girls brining laurel to Ladakh region. Motup said that these girls needs support and encouragement to continue their sporting activities and added that Ladakhi runners had natural advantage of physical endurance and little support and guidance is all needed.

Motup started Ladakh Marathon in 2012 and ever since these girls had been taking parts in number of Marathon taking place around the country.