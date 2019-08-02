MP Namgyal bats for recognition of Ice Hockey; establishment of IHA in Ladakh

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

New Delhi, Aug 2: During the ‘Zero Hour’, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Member of Parliament from Ladakh Lok Sabha Constituency raised his voice with a matter of urgent public importance in Parliament and demanded recognition of Ice Hockey Game as National Sports in India through Council of India by Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt of India and support from National Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI) for providing needed facilities as equal recognition like other recognised games and sports.

The MP also advocated for opening of full- fledged Ice Hockey Academy (IHA) in Ladakh. Speaking on the issue MP JTN said, “Being one of the young Member of this august house, I want to catch the very attention of the Government towards Ice Hockey, which has a great significance all over the world, not to talk of Ladakh only. The youths of Ladakh have lot of interest in Ice Hockey, since its inception in 1970s. From 2009, India’s Men National Team is participating in Asian Challenge Cup which is annual International event held by IHF (International Ice Hockey Federation). In 2017 Indian’s Men Team won the Silver Medal in the Tournament of Asian Challenge Cup which was held at Kuwait and the players from Ladakh made India proud at international level”, MP JTN said.

However, these players have been left in the lurch because the sport is not recognised in India.

The MP demanded immediate recognition of Ice Hockey sport for benefit of the ace sportspersons.

He also advocated for the financial support of the Tournament organisers like Ladakh Winter Sports Club and other such organisers, who hold training camps and send the teams for participating in the international tournaments.

“A full-fledged Ice Hockey Academy should be established in Ladakh by Govt of India,” JTN strongly demanded.