APS Damana wins Command Level Trophy in TT Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: Army Public School (APS) Damana takes extreme pride in winning the glorious Inter APS Command Level Table Tennis Tournament 2019 held at APS, Tibri in Gurdaspur, under the aegis of HQ 11 Corps.

The participating schools were APS Patiala, APS Madhopur, APS Noida, APS Tibri and APS Damana.

The tournament was played on league basis and each team had four players in each category (boys & girls).

In the boys’ singles, APS Damana won all the matches in straight sets by 3-0 against all the four participating teams, while in boys doubles category, won all the matches in straight sets by 3-0 except APS Noida by 3-2.

In boys singles final, APS Damana beat APS Noida in straight sets by 3-0 while in boys doubles final;, APS Damana defeated APS Tibri by 3-0, this clinched the overall championship trophy and a cash prize of Rs 4,000.

APS Damana team was represented by a group of talented players namely Akshit Kapoor, Aman Singh, Praret Singh, Keshav Choudhary, Naina Sharma, Shimani Choudhary, Lovishka Rajput and Vanshika Chib.

Brig KK Singh, Chairman APS Damana congratulated the entire Table Tennis Team for stupendous performance.

Pushpinder Kaur, Principal APS Damana has also lauded the participants for good show.

Shallu Kapoor, Vice Principal of APS Damana and Varinder Singh, PGT (PHE) also appreciated the players for their performance.