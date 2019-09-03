MIER Cricket Academy enters semis

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 3: MIER Cricket Academy beat Lakshya Cricket Academy Udhampur by 54 runs to seal berth in the semifinals of the Pulwama Martyrs Memorial Under-16 Cricket Cup at Railway ground, here.

S. Parvinder Singh, Assistant Commissioner Provident Fund Jammu was the chief guest, while DYSP Pawan Gupta was the guest of honur.

Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, MIER Cricket Academy scored 209 runs. Snoop played a magnificent innings of 105 runs, while Aryan contributed 30 runs to the total. From Lakshya Cricket Academy, Nikhil and Rahul took 3 wickets each.

In reply, Lakshya Cricket Academy bundled out for 154 runs. Nikhil top scored with 43 runs, while Raghav contributed 17 runs to the total. From MIER Karthik took 3 wickets, while Kanhaiya and Snoop took 2 wickets each. Snoop was adjudged as the man of the match.

The tournament is being held under the supervision of Balbir Singh.