J&K girl bags silver in Wushu

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 3: Munazah Gazi an athlete from J&K has created history by becoming the first girl from the Valley by winning the medal in wushu for the country.

Gazi has secured silver in 10th Junior Asian Championship 2019 which was held in Brunei China.

She was selected for trials for India at SAI Bhopal organized by Wushu Association of India from May 13 to 16 this year.

Later she was selected for India Coaching Camp for 2 months at SAI Patiala, where she was selected for team India where she participated in 10th Wushu Asian Champioship-2019.

District Wushu Association Srinagar has expressed gratitude to Kuldeep Handoo, Chief India Coach for continuous support and creating the learning environment for the players and also J&K Sports Council for their support.

The National Chief Coach has said that J&K has got immense talent in wushu and it needs support for the government for the better results in the upcoming official events of wushu. He has also appealed to the governor and the advisor to establish the state academy so that more such athletes are produced in future.