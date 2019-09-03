DG Sports visits Sports Stadium Poonch, interacts with players

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, Sept 3: Director General Youth Services and Sports, Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman visited Sports Stadium Poonch and interacted with a good number of athletes, here.

Rajinder Singh, Taekwondo in-charge of Poonch District, highlighted the achievements of players from the region in Taekwondo and other sports disciplines on the occasion.

Few demo bouts of Kyourgi

Taekwondo were also demonstrated by the athletes.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director General lauded the efforts of Rajinder Singh and his team for imparting Taekwondo training to around 100 students and producing National and International level athletes in Taekwondo.

He also said that sports activities serve for delight, for ornament and for agility. He assured every possible help to budding sportspersons.

Later, he met Hockey players, Handball players, Football players and coaching staff of sports stadium Poonch .

Prominent among others present on the occasion were DYSSO Poonch, Nirdosh Kumar and incharge manager Sports Stadium Poonch, S. Narinder Singh.