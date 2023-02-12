MCC Jammu lifts title trophy

GRD Memorial T20 Cricket Tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 12: Media Cricket Club (MCC) Jammu defeated BMCC by a big margin of 26 runs in the finals to lift title trophy of GRD Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament, being played at MA Stadium, Jammu.

Ravinder Raina (President J&K BJP) was chief guest on the occasion. Senior BJP leader Yudhvir Sethi along with Promod Kapahi and Adarsh were also present on the occasion.

Vivek Suri, Captain of MCC Jammu won the toss and elected to bat first but after the dismissal of Amit on 18 runs wickets kept on tumbling for MCC as BMCC bowlers bowled on nagging line and length, restricting MCC to 120 runs at the loss of 7 wickets. Sandeep Singh made fighting 49 and Rahul Khatri scored 11 runs. For BMCC, Joginder took 3 wickets, Jagjeet took 2 and Rahul Verma and Kunal shared 1 wicket a piece.

Chasing a modest total of 121 runs in 20 overs, BMCC batsmen were cruising comfortable for the championship trophy but 2 quick run outs followed by tight bowling by MCC Jammu bowlers kept a lid on run rate which mounted pressure on BMCC batsmen.

Vivek Suri gave a double blow in one over by taking 2 wickets and BMCC was all out for 94 runs thereby loosing the finals by 26 runs. For BMCC, Neel Kamal, Ashwani and Rahul Kait scored 20, 20 and 19 runs, respectively. For MCC Jammu, Vivek Suri and Vicky Raina took 3 wickets each while Rahul Khatri took 1 wicket.

Vicky Raina of MCC Jammu was declared Man of the Match for his brilliant performance.