J&K beats Rajasthan, Baroda to qualify for finals

Divyang Triangular T20 Cup

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 12: Jammu and Kashmir qualified for the finals of the Divyang Triangular T20 Cup by defeating Rajasthan and Baroda by 67 runs and 104 runs respectively, at DPS Ground, Gandhidham in Gujarat.

The first match was played between J&K and Rajasthan. After winning the toss, J&K elected to bat first and scored 126 runs in 16 overs at the loss of all wickets. For J&K, Aaqib Malik scored 37 runs, Shakoor 19 and Romaisar Wani 17. For Rajasthan, Faraz got 4 wickets while Ashok Kandroli and Shakti Singh shared 3 wickets each.

In reply, Rajasthan bundled out in 16 overs on 59 runs and thus, lost match to J&K. Mahaveer made 12 runs while Mithun scored 11. For J&K, Rajesh Mansotra got 3 wickets and Waseem scalped 2 wickets while Niyaz Ahmed, Aaqib Malik, Ajeet Raj and Nikhil Sharma shared 1 wicket each.

For his all round performance, Aaqib Malik of J&K team was declared as Man of the Match.

The second match was played between J&K and Baroda. Baroda team won the toss and elected to field first. Batting first, J&K scored 157 runs in stipulated 20 overs at the loss of 8 wickets. Aaqib Malik scored 68 runs, Romisar Wani 19 while Rahul Sharma made 14 runs. For Baroda, Jayram got 4 wickets, Imran Malik 2 while Ganpat and Abhinandan shared 1 wicket each.

In reply, Baroda team managed to score only 53 runs in stipulated 20 overs and thus, J&K won the match by a huge margin of 104 runs. Aasif Pathan scored 19 runs. For J&K, Aaqib Malik got 3 wickets, Niyaz Ahmed and Waseem shared 2 wickets each while Rajesh Mansotra and JK Shunty scalped 1 wicket each.

Aaqib Malikof J&K team was declared as Man of the Match.