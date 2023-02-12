Day-long District Reasi Wrestling C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, Feb 12: Organized by District Reasi Wrestling Association under the banner of Wrestling Association of J&K, the day-long District Reasi Wrestling Championship concluded at Sports Stadium, here today.

The Championship was organized under the patronage of Wrestling Federation of India, J&K Sports Council and J&K Olympic Association. Seventy wrestlers from District Reasi participated in this day-long championship.

Dushyant Sharma (SSP J&K Police and former International Wrestler from India) declared the Championship opened while Rakesh Sharma (CEO, Rural and Urban Development) was the guest of honour. Rajinder Katoch (SSP) was the chief guest on the closing ceremony of the Championship while Aijaz (Deputy SP Headquarter Reasi) was the guest of honour.

A large number of prominent citizens including former wrestlers were present during the Championship along with Kuldeep Sharma (senior vice-president, Wrestling Association of J&K), Sushain Dubey (president, District Reasi Wrestling Association), Ravinder Sharma (chairman, technical committee), Krishan Singh, Diler Khan, Roshan Sharma, Ranjeet Singh, Sahil Daogoria, Vicku Sharma and others.

In 51 kg category, Kulbeer Singh won Gold, Amit Singh Silver and Nazakat Ali Bronze. In 61 kg, Sohan Singh bagged Gold, Rajesh Singh Silver and Mohd Riyaz Bronze while in 65 kg, Sanjeet Singh got Gold, Nitin Singh Silver and Mohd Maroof Bronze Medal. In 70 kg, Anil Kumar bagged Gold, Asif Ali Silver and Shamsher Singh Bronze whereas in 74 kg, Subash Singh won Gold, Gurdev Singh Silver and Karnail Singh Bronze.

In 79 kg, Arun Kumar won Gold, Tofeeq Umar Silver and Manjeet Singh Bronze while in 86 kg, Surjeet Singh got Gold, Pritam Singh Silver and Rohit Bhagat Bronze. Similarly, in 92 kg, Balwan Singh won Gold, Amrik Singh Silver and Pardeep Bronze.