Manhas discusses promotion of sports, cricket with Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 14 Veteran cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir and former Ranji trophy player Mithun Manhas called on Union Minister Jitendra Singh in New Delhi, an official here said.

According to the official, Manhas and Dr Singh on Sunday in detail discussed promotion of sports especially cricket in Jammu and Kashmir.

He apprised the Union MoS of rich talent in Jammu and Kashmir, which was looking for better platform and avenues to excel in sports.

The ace cricketer, who has many achievements in his kitty at national and international levels, also briefed the minister about Lodha Committee implementations in Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, infrastructure, BCCI norms and recommendations, grounds and the talent in all age groups.

Dr Singh however, assured all possible help and cooperation to Manhas in giving boost to sports culture in Jammu and Kashmir besides taking cricket to new heights.

It was pertinent to mention here that an international level cricket stadium is also coming up in Jammu, the work on which is in full swing and likely to be ready by April 2020.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik had also said last year that IPL matches would also be hosted once the stadium gets completed.