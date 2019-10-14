DSE organises Inter-School Quiz competition for migrant students

Pakhroo distributes prizes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 14: Directorate of School Education (DSE), Migrant Cell, Jammu, organised Inter-School Mathematics Quiz competition among the students of Camp Schools at Government Middle School Camp, Jagti, near here today.

It was the first of its kind competition held among the migrant students, which was organised under the overall supervision of HR Pakhroo, who was the chief guest on the valedictory function.

The chief guest was accompanied by SK Pandita, Principal Govt HSS Camp, Jagti and RK Hakim, Principal Govt HSS Camp, Purkhoo as the guests of honour.

In Secondary Wing, Camp Higher Secondary School Jagti emerged winner, while Camp Higher Secondary School Roopnagar claimed 2nd position and the 3rd position was bagged by Camp Higher Secondary Durga Nagar.

In Higher Secondary Wing, Camp Higher Secondary School Durga Nagar won first place, while Camp Higher Secondary School Bohri bagged 2nd place and the 3rd prize went to Camp Higher Secondary School Roopnagar.

The chief guest and the other dignitaries distributed trophies and cash prizes among the winners on the occasion.

The prizes were sponsored by the State Bank of India and Omlaj Foundation.

Famous anchors Rajesh Dhar, Lecturer (PE) GHSS Camp Bohri and Mrs Kulshi, Lecturer (Eng) GHSS Camp Roopnagar conducted the proceedings of the Quiz Programme, who were assisted by Dr Ravi Raina, Lecturer (Math) and Satish Bhat, Lecturer (Chemistry) as Quiz Masters.

Omesh Raina (Organiser), Ramesh Padroo and entire staff of GHSS Camp Jagti were instrumental in making the programme a great success.