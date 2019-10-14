PG Deptt, GCW Udhampur win TT titles

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 14: PG Department University of Jammu drubbed GCET Jammu by (3-0) to win the men’s title, while GCW Udhampur defeated PG Department in a close contest by (3-2) to win the women’s title in the Inter-Collegiate Table tennis Championship, organised by the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, here.

Dr Dharminder Magotra, Joint Registrar (Finance), University of Jammu was the chief guest on the occasion, who distributed the medals and trophies among the winners alongwith Dr Daud Iqbal Baba, Director, Directorate of Sports & Physical Education, University of Jammu.

Among other present on the occasion were Dr Shashi Kant Goswami, Ramesh Magotra, Balbir Singh, Amit, Dr Pinky Sharma, Raj Kumar and Jai Bharat.

Dr Magotra encouraged all the players to participate in games and sports for the welfare of the society.

The matches were officiated by Sanjeev Sharma, Varun Gupta, Ravish Vaid, Rekha Ratra, Gourav Raina and Gourav Sharma.