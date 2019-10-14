Maharashtra Wrestler Mouli wins Sunail Dangal title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 14: Maharashtra Wrestler Dyneshwar Bhaskar Jamdade (Mouli) clinched the “106th Annual Sunail Akhnoor) Kesari Vishal Dangal title” by defeating Wrestler Benia Min of Basantgarh Udhampur in a very tough fight .

The Dangal was organized in village Sunail, Akhnoor, here.

The mega one day Wrestling event was organized by Sunail Dangal Committee in collaboration with J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association under the overall supervision of Sarpanch Prashant Sharma, Numberdar Tilak Raj, Vicky Sharma and Darshan Lal Sharma.

In all, 44 bouts were played in the one day long Dangal and Rs 5,50,000 has been incurred for the conduct of this Vishal Dangal.

Former Joint Secretary J&K State Sports Council Shiv Kumar Sharma was the chief guest on the occasion who distributed cash prizes among the winners and runners-up Wrestlers.

Retired SP Prithivi Raj Sharma who is also Treasurer J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association, Wrestling promoter and Vice President Ram Paul Sharma, DySP Akhnoor Ajay Sharma. Lt Col Rajesh Kumar, Kamal Magotra Baba Chanchal Singh, Naresh Kumar (Pappu Lakri) were the guests of honour.

The first malli bout (1st malli) winner Mouli was cash awarded with Rs 90,000 by Shiv Kumar Sharma, Sarpanch Prashant Sharma and Ram Paul Sharma while runners-up Wrestler Benia Min was cash awarded with Rs. 60,000 by Darshan Lal Sharma and Vicky Shamra.

Prize money for the 1st malli Rs 1,50,000 was contributed as financial assistance by Sarpanch Prashant Sharma.

2nd main bout was fought between Wrestler Nisar of Doda and Wrestler Deepak of Una (HP). This bout ended in a draw. Both the Wrestles were jointly cash awarded with Rs 31,000.