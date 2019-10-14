Winnower Chushot wins NDS 5th Martyrs Traditional Archery Tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, Oct, 14: Winnower Chushot team won the NDS 5th Martyrs Traditional Archery Tournament organised by (Ladakh Buddhist Association) LBA Youth Wing at Skyatsaks Memorial Park, here.

Former MP Thupstan Chhewang was the chief guest on the occasion while family members of martyrs were the guests of honour.

As many as 22 teams including a female team from PAGIR society participated in the daylong Archery tournament and Skara Red bagged second position while LRSC Red claimed third position.

Individual highest scorer Mohd Arif Chushot, Girl highest scorer Kunzang Dolma, Highest Zung Tsewang Sangdup LSRC Red, Highest Tsaga hitter Mohd Arif, Oldest player 60 year Sana-Ullah and youngest player Zahir Hussain were awarded.

Specially-abled team from PAGIR society were also felicitated for actively participating in all Archery tournaments.

Thupstan Chhewang and Hill Council Chairman Gyal P. Wangyal lauded the efforts of the organisers for holding the event in a befitting manner.

LBA President PT Kunzang, LBA Youth President Konchok Ishey, LGA President venerable Shatup Chamba, Merchant Association President Wangyal Sakti, ALTOA President Tsetan Angchuk, Congress President T.Namgyal, BJP President Dorjay Angchuk, former CEC Rigzin Spalbar and LBA Women Vice President Tashi Yangchan were also present on the occasion.