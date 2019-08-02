Lonestar KFC holds SFA XI to 1-1 draw

JKFA Annual League Football Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 2: State Football Academy held Lonestar Kashmir Football Club to a draw in the ongoing Annual League Football Tournament, being organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Football Association (JKFA) at Synthetic Turf, TRC, here.

In the first match, Al-bilal FC Sports defeated Young Maharaja by two goals to nil (2-0).

The second match of Premier Division was played between State Football Academy (SFA XI) and Lonestar KFC. The SFA boys dominated in the beginning of the 1st half, made some good moves. They tried to penetrate many a time but could not succeed in scoring goals. Lonestar KFC regained their rhythm and started counter attacking. It was in the 20th minute of the 1st half SFA boys made a spectacular move and scored a nice goal. The goal was scored by Towseef.

However, Lonestar KFC consolidated their position and in the 35th minute of 1st half Rayees of Lonestar equalized the margin. Halftime score was 1-1. The second half started with an aggressive play. Lonestar KFC made certain good attempts at the SFA goal, but the goalkeeper saved some sure shot goals. The match was evenly balanced and both the teams played exceptionally well and the spectators cherished the tactical play of both the teams. The match ended in 1-1 draw.

The tournament is being organized by District Football Association Srinagar, Medical Partner Rahim Green & Football Sponsor Sports International (VECTOR).