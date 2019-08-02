District Level Inter Zonal competitions get underway

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: District Level Inter-Zonal competitions in the disciplines of Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, Volleyball and Wrestling Under-19 boys began at three venues of Govt High School Jammu Cantonment, Dogra Ground Shastri Nagar and MA Stadium Jammu, here.

The competitions are being organized by the Department of Youth Services & Sports, District Jammu, under the Patronage of Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman, Director General, Youth Services & Sports J&K and under the Chairmanship of Madan lal, Joint Director, while Chanchal Kour, DYSSO Jammu is the Organizing Secretary of the tournament.

All the conveners and technical officials of concerned events were present during the opening ceremony.

In Kho-Kho Under-19 boys final, Zone Akhnoor/Chowki Choura beat Zone Gandhi Nagar/Satwari by 10-08 points, while in Kabaddi Under-19 boys, Zone Jammu/Dansal drubbed Zone Jourian/Khour by 30-17 points to win the title.

Sahil Sharma of ZoneDansal, Vishal Singh of Zone Satwari, Vishal Manhas of Zone RS Pura, Mukhtiar Ali of Zone Bishnah, Vikas Singh of Zone Khour, Balwinder Singh of Zone RS Pura and Jagdish Singh of Zone Dansal claimed gold medals in Under-19 boys Wrestling.

Zone Bhalwal/Marh defeated Zone Bishnah/Arnia by 2-0 sets in Under-19 boys Volleyball.

The matches were officiated by a panel of experts of the Department of Youth Services & Sports, District Jammu.