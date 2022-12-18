Lawyers Football tournament concludes

Excelsior Sports Corresponden

JAMMU, Dec 18: Lawyers Football tournament, organised by Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, concluded with the final match played between Strikers Club and Royal Stars, here today.

Senior Advocate and former Advocate General UK Jalali was the chief guest of the final match who presided over the function.

Adv. Sudershan Sharma was the special guest during the final match.

President Bar Association Jammu MK Bhardwaj (Senior Advocate) along with other office bearers including Mohinder Pal Singh Palli, Surjeet Singh Andotra, Aditya Sharma, Amandeep Singh and other members of the Bar Association were also present on the occasion.

The bouquet was presented to chief guest UK Jalali and special guest, Sudershan Sharma. The chief guest appreciated the steps taken by Bar Association Jammu in organising sports meet as it helps advocates to have some time for their personal fitness as well.

Bhardwaj said that Bar Association Annual Sports meet concluded with the final match of football event and it is pertinent to mention here that almost four events were held in the meet in which male as well as female advocates participated in large numbers.19