UT level Tennis Volleyball C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 18: J&K UT level Tennis Volleyball Championship, organised by the Tennis Volleyball Association of J&K, concluded here today.

Around 150 students from 12 different districts participated in the Championship with great enthusiasm and zeal. The championship provided a perfect platform to the participants to showcase their performance and hone their skills. The main aim of the tournament was to provide all round fitness and extraordinary skills in the students.

Dushyant Sharma, retd. SSP and former international wrestler was the chief guest on closing ceremony, while Vinod Bakshi Physical Director Cluster University was the guest of honour and Shuja Zaffar honorary president of the Association along with other office bearers including Sunil Kumar Sawhney, Tarsem Sharma, Dr Navneet Gupta, Arshad Aziz, and Shabir Ahmed was special guests on the occasion.

The chief guest distributed the prizes amongst the winners and boosted the morale of the players and organizers. He also ensured the support for the promotion of such support in future.

Rahul Bansh, Harvarshdan Raina, Rudraksh Gupta, Ashima Pathania, Sahil Sharma and Manish Gill were also present during the event. The championship was conducted under the supervision of Rahul Bansh and Aashima Pathania, qualified national referees.