Lagaan Cricket Club triumphs in CPL T-20 League

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 1: Lagaan Cricket Club emerged victorious in a thrilling finish at the CPL T-20 League, held at Country Cricket Stadium, Gharota, here today.

The final showdown saw an intense battle between Lagaan Cricket Club and MMCC, which culminated in a resounding victory for Lagaan Cricket Club.

Opting to field first, Lagaan Cricket Club’s remarkable performance limited MMCC to a meagre 73/10 in 19 overs, with Rahul Jamwal being the lone standout with 24 runs. The relentless bowling attack led by Ram Dayal (4 wickets for 11 runs), Vishal Parihar (3 wickets for 15 runs), Deepak Dogra (2 wickets for 8 runs), and Rigav Anand (1 wicket) showcased an outstanding display of skill and precision.

Lagaan Cricket Club convincingly chased the target in just 7.5 overs with the loss of three wickets. The esteemed tournament, which featured 10 competitive teams, was conducted under the supervision of chief organizers Vikrant Sharma and Sarthak Khoda, representing the Safran & Country Cricket Club.

In recognition of their outstanding performances, both the winning and runner-up teams were honoured with trophies and cash prizes of Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 15,000, respectively. Ram Dayal’s stellar performance earned him the prestigious titles of Man of the Series and Best Bowler, while Paras Sharma was acknowledged as the Best Batsman. Notably, the accolade for Best All-Rounder was presented to Deepak Pandita of MMCC.