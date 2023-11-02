11th District Ju-Jitsu concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 1: 11th District Jammu Ju-Jitsu Championship concluded here today. The event was organized by Ju-Jitsu Association of J&K at Indoor Sports Complex, Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu. The athletes from 24 different schools and clubs gathered to compete in various Ju-Jitsu categories.

CA Lalit K Gupta who was chief guest on this occasion said that this championship symbolizes the talent of the youth of the region, adding that Ju-Jitsu Association of J&K is committed to the encouragement and promotion of sports all over J&K. Anupama Sinha, Principal KC International School, Jammu, Manjeet Singh, Chairman, Kalarippayattu Association of J&K & S.G.S.D International School, Jammu were present as the guest of honours for the event.

Tarsem Sharma, Dr. Navneet Gupta , Ritika Slathia, Sahil Sharma & Amit Singh as the special guests for the occasion. KC International School Jammu was declared the overall winner of the event followed by KC Gurukul School as 1st runner up while United Martial Academy bagged 2nd runner-up jointly.