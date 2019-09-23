Kirti lifts Wrestling title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 23: Wrestler Kirti of Punjab beat Binia Ameen of Jammu and lifted title trophy of 72nd Annual Peer Monga Nath Wrestling Competition, organized by the Chib Community at Rakh Patta Barn in block Bhalwal.

Around 200 bouts were conducted during the competition. Rs 2 lakh prize money was won by wrestler Kirti.

The second bout between Sunil and Satinder both of Punjab ended in draw. In third bout, Hadi wrestler of Iran defeated Krishan of Delhi.

Sarpanch Dalbir Singh Chib who was supervising the wrestling competition said that every year Chib community is organizing this mega wrestling, which is being witnessed by thousands of people.

Wrestlers from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and foreign countries participate in this wrestling competition, he added.

On the occasion, Suram Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Baba Chanchal Singh and many other prominent persons were present.