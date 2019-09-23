Hockey camp started

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 23: Hockey J&K has started a Sub-Junior and Junior Boys Hockey coaching camp at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Nowshera.

Around 35 players of different age groups are attending the coaching camp.

Brijesh Sharma DySP Nowshera was the chief guest, while JP Singh Deputy Chief Education Officer and Narinder Sharma Chairman Municipal Committee Nowshera were guests of honour.

A large number of people attended the function.

Hockey sticks and balls viz uniforms were distributed among the players by Hockey J&K.

While speaking, DySP Nowshera Brijesh Sharma assured for conducting Hockey Tournament in future. Narinder Sharma said that Municipal Committee Nowshera will conduct an advance coaching camp for Hockey players of Nowshera in collaboration with Hockey J&K and J&K State Sports Council.

Among others present on the occasion were Amarjit Singh, Coordinator of the camp, Romit Gupta, Ritesh Choudhary, Rakesh Choudhary, Shivani Sharma, Abi Khakhar, Anmol Sharma, Mukesh Sharma, Amrit Pal Singh, Mangat Ram Sharma and Pinesh Kohli.