Rich Harvest students excel in shooting

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 23: Student of Rich Harvest School Himanshu Gupta with a score of 391/400 became top scorer from J&K and attained 4th position in 29th All India Mavalankar Championship, whereas Naina Saini with score of 390/400 was placed at 10th place in the rifle shooting event.

Sainath scored 380/400 and Akhileshwar Singh Charak with a score of 370/400 qualified for the prestigious National Championship.

All the four sharp shooters had trained diligently under their coach Vishal Mehra at the General Zorawar Singh Rifle Shooting Club.

The mega event was conducted under the aegis of Nation Rifle Association of India.

Director of the School Ruchi Charak and Principal Anita Bhatia appreciated the splendid skills displayed by the four shooters who had represented J&K Rifle Association.