Jammu District Bench Press Power Lifting concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 23: Two day Jammu District Bench Press Power lifting Championship unequipped and equipped Sub Junior, Junior, Senior and Master for men and women concluded here today.

The championship was organized by Jammu District Power Lifting Association under the banner of All J&K Power lifting Association and under the aegis of J&K State Sports Council.

Superintendent of Police (SP) South Vinay Sharma was the chief guest, who along with SDPO South Rajinder Singh Rahi and SHO Bahu Fort Police Station Inspector Bishnesh Kumar distributed prizes among the winner and runner-ups.

Sawan Kumar and Surbhi Bali emerged best lifters in Senior unequipped category while Vikram Deep and Sakshi Koul emerged best lifters in senior equipped category. Surjeet Singh Jamwal emerged best lifter in Junior unequipped while Rohit Sharma was declared best lifter in Sub Junior equipped category. Around 125 players participated in this championship.

Ajay Sharma General Secretary, Rahul Sawhney Senior Vice President, Gulzar Singh Vice President, Sunil Choudhary District President, Adil Ashraf Khan District General Secretary and executive members of the association Deepak Jyoti, Sumit Gupta, Joginder Kumar, Karnail Choudhary, Sandeep Banmotra, Vinay Sharma, Gourav Gupta and Sajad Hussain were also present on the occasion.

The gold medals in women category were claimed by Kajal Chib, Sakshi Koul, Rashika Handa, Suman Lata, Surbhi Bali, Riya Gupta, Khushi Wadhera, Simran Bumraa, Shalini, Juhi Gupta, Rukhmani Vaid and Upasna Mahajan.

The silver medals in women category were secured by Sonam Kumari, Amita Rajput, Randeep Kour, Bindu Bala, Puja Paul and Manshi Wali.

The gold medals in men category were secured by Chetan Dogra, Ajay Kumar, Bavesh Kapoor, Akash Khajuria, Varun Gupta, Sawan Kumar, Ritik Kumar, Ajay, Rohit Sharma, Satya Jeet Singh Chib, Rohit Saini, Atish Sharma, Akashay Mahajan, Vikrant Singh, Suresh Kumar, Rajesh Gupta, Adnan Choudhary, Aniket Bhagat, Neeraj Singh, Rahul Chib, Surjeet Singh Jamwal, Pankaj Chib, Vishal Hans, Samarjeet, Abdul Latif, Atul Singh, Nikhil Kumar, Vikramdeep, Ajay Jogi, Akash Malhotra, Mehul Verma, Anurag Magotra, Roshan Sharma, Abhiam Sharma, Nitish Wadhera and Vikramjeet Singh.

The silver medals in men category were clinched by Arjun Kumar, Lakhbir Kumar, Dushant Baloria, Gagandeep Singh, Bodh Raj, Kamal Sharma, Rohit Singh, Vijay Thapa, Rohit Saini, Neeraj Kumar, Sumit Sharma, Harleen Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Singh, Shiv Charan, Vishal Choudhary, Akhil Mehra, Inderjeet Singh, Vikas Kumar, Arjun Badal, Vishal Singh, Shalab Gupta, Uttam Chand, Ronit Verma, Abhiyam Sharma and Shiv Dev Singh.

The bronze medals in men category were clinched by Kawaljeet Singh, Sachin Manhas, Vishavjeet Singh, Sidhant Bamotra, Tarun Dev Singh, Sami Khan, Abhishek Negi, Sati Kumar, Udhay Veer Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Shoy Gupta, Amrarjeet Singh and Gourav Sharma.