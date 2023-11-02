KCIS lifts Inter School Cricket trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 1: KC International School (KCIS) lifted the Inter School Cricket Tournament by defeating KC Public School by 16 runs here today.

The tournament was hosted by KC International School in which 14 leading schools of Jammu participated. Ranjeet Kalra, Member, J&K Sports Council, Sports Administrator and former cricketer was the chief guest on the final day while the Guest of honour was Zorawar Singh Jamwal, chairman, Team Jammu president KCIS, Chaitanya Chowdhary and Principal, Anupama Sinha were also present on this occasion.

The final match was played between KC Public School and KC International School. KC International School opened the innings and scored 177 runs in the allotted 20 overs while in reply KC Public School managed to score only 151 runs in 20 overs thus KC International won the final match by 26 runs.

Arihant Sharma was declared as the Man of the Series and best batsman while Adijay Mehta won the Man of the Match award. Paras Safaya of KC Public School was declared as the best Bowler of the Series.

The proceedings of the Prize Distribution ceremony were conducted by Cricket Commentator, Rajesh Dhar.