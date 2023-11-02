Annual Sports Meet ‘Combatica’ concludes at CUJ

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 1: The annual sports meet, ‘Combatica-2023′ concluded with an outstanding display of athleticism, sportsmanship, and unity at Central University of Jammu here today.

Riya Banalech from the Banking and Finance Department showed remarkable determination and stamina, securing the first position in the Marathon Girls’ category. Sabavath Shankar from the B.Tech Department has emerged victorious in the Marathon Boys’ category, demonstrating incredible endurance and speed.

The Economics Department has shown exceptional prowess in power lifting, securing the lead in this competition. The girls from the Physics Department displayed exceptional skills and teamwork, emerging as the champions in Kho Kho. The Economics Department demonstrated remarkable talent and determination, earning the title of runners-up in the Kho Kho girls’ category. The boys from the B Tech Department have showcased their excellence, taking the top position in the Kho Kho boys’ category. The Education Department displayed great sportsmanship, securing the second position in the Kho Kho boys’ category. The students from the Department of Retail Management demonstrated exceptional skills and teamwork, emerging as the champions in the Volleyball competition.

Prof Sanjeev Jain, Vice Chancellor commended the organizing team for their vision, creativity, and hard work in ensuring the event’s success. He noted that their commitment to excellence not only reflected positively on the university but also contributed to the personal and professional growth of students.

Prof. Yashwant Singh, Registrar and Director, Directorate of Physical Education expressed its heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed to making Combatica 2023 a grand success and looks forward to continuing its commitment to promoting sports, physical fitness, and holistic development among its students.