KC Gurukul Public School celebrates Annual Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 1: KC Gurukul Public School, Paloura celebrated its twelfth Annual Day function today at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium.

J&K BJP president, Ravinder Raina graced the occasion as chief guest. He inaugurated the function by lighting a ceremonial lamp, which was followed by a programme on the theme ‘Udaan- Ek Nay Soch’ and Ganesh Vandana.

In his address, Ravinder Raina urged students to hone and sharpen their talents and potentials to carve a niche for the nation. He opined that education is incomplete without keeping in view the goal of serving one’s own country.

The ebullient dancers of pre-primary, primary and seventh presented thematic ‘A Tradition of Transience’, depicting rich radiant and vibrant cultural dance of Rajasthan. The poignant act by grade one on ‘Wildlife Conservation’, spell-binding pursuance by grade second showcasing ‘Keep your phone for convenience, not for addiction’ and colloquy enacted by third grade depicting the divinity of the omnipotent in Kewat kee Naav enthralled the audience.

Pirouette by sixth grade delineating to redeem the Ganga was riveting. Exhilarating Dogri folk dance Jagarna of J&K enchanted the spectators bearing testimony to the rich culture and heritage bequeathed to us by our forefathers. The dribbling moves showing Bhagat Singh’s ‘Long Live the Revolution’ was replete with patriotism. The programme rode to final crescendo with the fervent Bhangra.

Principal of the School, Mamta Sharma presented the Annual report ‘Memorabilia’. Prominent among other dignitaries who attended the function were Chairman Arvind Mahajan, Sanjhita Mahajan and Academic Director Anu Jandial.