Dashmesh Club, Srinagar XI win matches on 3rd day of BBSBM Hockey Tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 1: Dashmesh Hockey Club and Srinagar XI won their respective matches on the 3rd day of 7th Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial (BBSBM) Hockey Tournament, which is underway at KK Hakku Hockey Stadium, here.

Two matches were played today in the Tournament, which is being organized by Kashmir Sikh Sangat under the aegis of Hockey Jammu and Kashmir. The first match was played between Dashmesh Hockey Club Nanak Nagar and Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Hockey Club Pooch in which Deshmesh Club won the match by 4-3.

It was an exciting match which ended with 8 second penalty shootouts. Kunal (Gole keeper) from Deshmesh Hockey Club was awarded as Man of the Match. Prof Inder Singh was the chief guest and Popinder Singh from KSS was guest of honour of the match.

The second match was played between Srinagar Xl and Hiranagar Hockey Club Kathua which was won by Srinagar Xl by 6-1. Rohanpreet Singh of Srinagar Xl was awarded as Man of the Match. Teeraj Singh was the chief guest of this match where as Ajinderpal Singh was the guest of honour.

Officials of Hockey J&K GS Bakshi, Rajinder Singh (former president, Hockey India), Rajinder Koul (senior vice president, Hockey J&K), Daljit Singh (executive member, Hockey J&K), Ishan Sharma (treasurer, Hockey J&K) and Supinder Deep Singh Bakshi (general secretary, Hockey J&K) were present on the occasion.

Technical panel consisted of Joginder Singh, Jagjit Singh, Harmanan Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Nazarat Hussain, Sahil Kumar and RP Sarna.