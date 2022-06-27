Junior Chess team leaves for Nat’l

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 27: J&K team left for participation in Nationals after screening conducted by the Divisional Sports Officer Jammu, Ashok Singh in presence of president of All J&K Chess Association at MA Stadium, here today.

Team: Soham Kamotra, Mayank Kulkarni, Saksham Koul Babu, Ashwina Raina and Ojaswani Mengi, wherein Mayank Kulkarni and Ashwina Raina will participate in National Under-17 at Odisha, while except Ashwina Raina all the players will participate in National Under-19 at Pune next month.

The Under-17 and Under-19 Nationals are being organized by the Odisha Chess Association and Maharashtra Chess Association back to back starting from July 2.