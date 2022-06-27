Vice Chancellor Open Badminton Tournament concludes at SKUAST-J

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 27: Three days ‘Vice Chancellor Open Badminton Tournament’, organised for students and faculty members as well as employees, concluded successfully at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu (SKUAST-J) Sports Complex, Chatha, here today.

The tournament was organized in honour of Professor JP Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of SKUAST-Jammu by the Dean Students Welfare of the University. The championship was inaugurated by JP Sharma, Vice Chancellor of the University on June 24.

Students and faculty members (both teaching and non-teaching) of the University participated in the three-day tournament wherein about 52 players participated in the tournament.

In the final matches winners among the students in different categories were Saurabh (Men’s single), Shivali (Women’s single), Ilyas and Antragya (Men’s double) and Shivali and Komal Sharma (Women’s double). From the faculty, the winners of different categories were Dr Akhil Gupta (Men’s single), Dr Puneet Choudhary and Dr Vinod Gupta (Men’s double).

The runners up among students in different categories were Ilyas (Men’s single), Shivanjali (Woman’s single), Saurabh & Arayan (Men’s double), Shivanjali & Fiza Fatima Qazi (Women’s double), while runners up among faculty members in different categories were Dr PK Rai (Men’s single), Dr LK Sharma and Dr PK Rai (Men’s double).

In his speech, SKUAST Jammu Vice-Chancellor, Prof JP Sharma congratulated all the participants and team organizers in general and all the winners in particular for making the tournament a grand success.

He hoped that the winners and participants will carry forward from here and succeed in other events in the national and international arena.

The event was organized by Dr Akhil Gupta, Associate Professor/ Nodal Officer (DSW) FoA in coordination with organizing committee members including Er Kewal Raina, Dr Balbir Dhotra, Dr Susheel Sharma, Dr Sheetal Dogra, Dr Sushmita Dadhich, Neeraj Gupta, Kuldeep Manhas, Sourav Singh, Ninaad Mahajan and Komal Sharma.

The tournament ended with a vote of thanks, presented by Dr Akhil Gupta, Nodal Officer (DSW).