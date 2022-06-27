Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 27: 3×3 Summer State Showdown’ Basketball tournament for men and women, organised by the University’s Directorate of Sports and Physical Education (DSPE), inaugurated at Basketball Court of University of Jammu, here today.

About 29 teams from J&K UT and three teams from outside UT are participating in the tournament.

Prof Neelu Rohmetra, Director, Directorate of Distance Education and former Director IIM Sirmor was the chief guest of the event. In her address, she congratulated the efforts of the Directorate and particularly the students for organising such a mega event which is the first of its kind.

She also laid stress on organising more and more such events in every game so that players of Jammu and Kashmir are exposed to more tournaments and can bring laurels to the Union Territory at the National and International levels.

Archit Puri and Vikram Handa were the guests of honour on the occasion. Puri promised all possible help to the players and the Department for upliftment and development of the game.

Prof Satinder Kumar, president of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas in his remarks said that the Nyas is working for the development of the students in all the areas and he promised that in the near future of such events, the Nyas will be a key partner for the development of the students and the players.

Earlier, Director Dr Daud Iqbal Baba in his welcome address introduced the guests and the audience to the 3×3 format of the Basketball. He said that the tournament is being organised under the umbrella of the Directorate which is the first of its kind in the history of Jammu in which 32 teams including four teams from outside the UT namely ICONIC from Jallandhar, LPU Warriors, Jallandhar, Team Full Power from Kirori Mal College Delhi.

The objective of this competition purely revolves around the promotion of basketball, sports, physical fitness and wellness among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir that too with a non-profit approach thereby serving the dual purpose of offering practical to the students while developing a competitive spirit among the youth.

He also paid special thanks to Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu, Prof Umesh Rai for providing this opportunity to students for hosting sports competitions. The competition will culminate on June 29.

Assistant Prof (DSPE) Dr Mandeep Singh was the organising secretary of the tournament.

Assistant Prof Vimal Kishor, Amarjeet Singh (Retd India team Basketball coach), Harjinder Singh (Senior Basketball Coach, SAI Jammu), Sushma Jamwal (Coach), PD Singh, Jai Bharat, Ravish Vaid, Gagan Kumar and Harinder Singh were present during the event.

The matches were held under supervision of Harpreet Singh, Vinod, Gaurav Rajwal, Vicky Mahajan and Manoj Solanki.