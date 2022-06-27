Babba Pahalwan wins Kharah Kesri Dangal C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, June 27: Babba Pahalwan of Doma Akhara lifted the Kharah Kesri Dangal title by defeating his rival Kalsham Pahalwan of Punjab, here today.

The famous Kharah Kesri Dangal Championship which was held here at Kharah this evening. As many as 55 wrestling matches were held and the highest bout was played between Babba pahalwan of Domana Akhara and Kalsham Pahalwan of Punjab.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Samba, Suram Sharma presided over the function and distributed prizes among the winners and the runner ups. Speaking on the occasion, Suram Sharma thanked the participants and exhorted upon the youth to take part in games and sports which is the best way to channelise their energy.

Tehsildar Kharah- Balli Romesh Chander, Janak Raj, Ashok Sharma, Des Raj, Shotu Ram, Chung Lal, Tej Ram, Suresh Kumar, Dr Surinder, Prithi Ram, Janak Raj, Mansa Ram, Suram Thakyal, Romesh Chander, and hundreds of locals were present.