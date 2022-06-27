Power-lifting team selected for Federation Cup

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 27: J&K Sports Power Lifting Association selected UT level team for participation in Federation-Cup Power-lifting Championship and North India (Men & Women) equipped and unequipped Bench-press, Deadlift and Powerlifting Championship, scheduled to be held at Kapurthala Nadala (Punjab) from July 1 to 4.

The team was selected by the Association on the merit basis in presence of Iqbal Singh (Secretary), Dr Hemant Abrol, Sahil Anand, Shiv Charan (Joint Secretary), Vijay Pal Singh (Committee president), Neeta Kour (Women secretary) and other officials.

Men team: Sumit Thakyal, Nikhil Manhas, Sunil Kumar, Satyam Gupta, Sahil Paul, Shivam Gupta, Parmjeet Singh, Rohit Angral, Puneetpal Singh, Gurnoor Singh, Aniket Sharma, Harshanand, Sahil Anand, Pratham Sharma, Harish Kumar, Rahul Basan, Dhruv Koushal, Himanshu Sharma and Shiv Charan Singh.

Women team: Shweta Gupta and Harshita Uppal.