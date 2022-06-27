Govt reconstitutes J&K Sports Council headed by LG

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 27: Jammu and Kashmir Government today reconstituted J&K Sports Council, headed by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha as president, while Advisor to Lieutenant Governor is vice president of the newly constituted Council, which was dissolved by the then Government in the year of 2018.

The newly constituted Sports Council will have 15 members including LG as president, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor as vice president along with five official members and eight outstanding players/Sports Associations’ administrators.

According to official order issued by Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, Administrative Secretaries of Finance Department, Youth Services and Sports Department, Planning Development and Monitoring Department as well as Director General/ Director, Youth Services and Sports Department will be official Members, while Secretary, J&K Sports Council will be the Member Secretary of the newly constituted Council.

The Council will be eight non-official members including Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh (International Wushu Player), Nitin Kumar (International Handball Player), Saqlain Tariq (International Volleyball Player), Kabra Altaf (National Judo Player), Shweta Thakur (National Judo Player), Mohammad Akbar Khan (National Level Cyclist), Rajeev Sharma (President Hockey J&K) and Ranjit Kalra (Former J&K Cricketer, Vice President Wushu Association of J&K and Sports Promoter), the order read as.

The order further read that the Council shall remain in office for a period of three years. However, the Government shall have powers to dissolve the Council at any time it deems appropriate and reconstitute fresh Council. The power to dispense with the individual membership shall vest with the President, J&K Sports Council, it read.