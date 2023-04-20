J&K’s Ashwani qualifies BCCI’s online scorers exam

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 20: Having the honour of being the topper of manual scorers exam held by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the year 2012, J&K’s ace Cricket Scorer Ashwani Kumar passed the BCCI’s online scorers exam conducted by the Board on March 29, 2023 at Motera Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad in Gujarat, the result of which was declared at BCCI Headquarters on April 19, 2023.

The online course was held for three days from March 26 to March 28, 2023.

Out of a total of 36 candidates across the country drawn from various affiliate units of the BCCI, who attended the course and appeared in the examination, 30 including Ashwani have been declared qualified. Utpal Kant of Bihar Cricket Association has topped the merit list with 90 marks, while Ashwani Kumar has secured 81 marks.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ashwani Kumar has been serving the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) from over two decades as a manual scorer. With the qualification of the online scorers exam, Ashwani has added another feather to his already colourful cap.

It has been observed that Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association is leaving no stone unturned in providing former cricketers and other aspirants opportunities to attend various courses with regard to coaching, training and scoring etc in order to run the Association in a most professional way.