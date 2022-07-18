JKCA Blue lifts U-19 Men’s Multi-Day Trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 18: JKCA Blue emerged victorious by virtue of first innings lead to lift the title trophy of Under-19 Men’s Multi-Day tournament, played at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium, here today.

Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 214/5, JKCA Red managed to score 279 runs, thus conceding a vital first innings lead of 78 runs to JKCA Blue. Wicketkeeper batsman, Rydham Sharma top scored with 83 runs while Udhay Partap Singh contributed 27 runs to the total. Akshit had made brilliant 97 runs on day-2 of the match yesterday. For JKCA Blue, medium pacer Arooj Parvez and left-arm spinner Ranjit Singh bagged 4 wickets each, while Yasir Rasheed claimed 2 wickets.

JKCA Blue, in reply declared their second innings at 221/4 to set a target of 300 for JKCA Red. Momin Muzzaffar (65) and Akash Ayoub (52) were the main contributors. For JKCA Red, Mohd Naveed and Towheed Ahmed took 2 wickets each.

JKCA Red, in their second essay were 115/3 in 15 overs at stumps today. Rydham Sharma (50*) and Arnav Gupta (29) were the main scorers. For JKCA Blue, Yasir Rasheed took all the 3 wickets to fall.

Udhay Partap Singh was declared as the best bowler of the tournament, Akshit Gandral as the best batsman, Oman Fayaz as the best all-rounder, Rydham Sharma as the best wicketkeeper and Mohammad Mousab as the most promising player of the tournament.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz was the chief guest, while SSP Srinagar, Haseeb ur Rehman and former Ranji Trophy Player and Selector Zahoor Bhat were the guests of honour and Member Cricket Operations and Development JKCA, Mithun Manhas; Member Legal Affairs JKCA, Advocate Sunil Sethi and Member Cricket Activities Development Kashmir, Majid Dar were also present during the event.

Appreciating the Talent Hunt 2022 initiative of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) and quoting the example of J&K’s speed sensation Umran Malik, the chief guest said that JKCA is leaving no stone unturned in providing launching pad to young cricketers to blossom at the higher levels and even at the highest level. He advised the young cricketers to work hard for making it to the International level.

Advocate Sethi while presenting a brief report of Talent Hunt and this tournament said that the initiative has been a history creator and has enabled JKCA to unearth raw talent from far off areas of the Union Territory.

Mithun Manhas encouraged the young cricketers and advised them to set targets for fulfilling their goals in the cricketing field.