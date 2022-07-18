J&K Kabaddi team flagged off

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 18: President of J&K Amateur Kabaddi Association, Anil Gupta along with Kuldeep Kumar Gupta, Sports Administrator and CEO of J&K Pro Kabaddi flagged of J&K Kabaddi team for participation in the upcoming 69th Senior National Kabaddi Championship for Men, scheduled to be held at Charkhi Dadri in Haryana from July 21 to 24.

The State team will participate under the banner of J&K Amateur Kabaddi Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council.

Both the dignitaries also distributed sports kits among the selected players and also blessed the team for the championship in the presence of Surinder Mohan, General Secretary, Ajay Gupta, In-charge Kabaddi Stadium, Sanjit Kumar (Manager) and Manik Sharma (Coach) of the team.

The team was screened by the Screening Committee of J&K Sports Council, headed by Divisional Sports Officer, Ashok Singh before departure of the team.

On this occasion, the president of the Association also announced that the best player in the Senior National Championship of the J&K team will be rewarded.

Team: Tarandeep Singh (Captain), Mohinder Singh (Vice Captain), Manmeet Singh, Aman Singh, Anuj Singh, Amandeep Singh, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Mir Asrar-ul-Haq, Rajan Singh Manhas, Jasvir Singh, Prajwal Slathia and Akash Chaudhary.