Army Vice Chief flags off bike expedition

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 18: Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General BS Raju today flagged off a bike expedition from National War Memorial New Delhi to Kargil War Memorial, Drass (Leh) to celebrate 23 years of victory over Pakistan in Kargil War.

The rally was organised by the Army to spread the message of patriotism by highlighting grit and determination of the soldiers deployed in the services of the nation wherein 30 bikers are taking part in the expedition.

Over the next six days, the team of 30 serving personnel who have embarked on this ‘dream expedition’ will endeavour to replicate the indomitable spirit of the Kargil brave-hearts by rekindling the spirit of fortitude, courage and adventure synonymous with the Indian Army.

The bike rally would pass through Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh before culminating in the expedition at the Kargil War Memorial, Drass on July 26.

In order to cover maximum areas, the rally is being split into two teams, who will move along two different axes; i.e the Zojila Pass axis and Rohtang Pass axis, covering a distance of 1400 Km and 1700 Km respectively. The bikers will traverse through high mountain passes and arduous tracks with an endeavour to reach remote localities along the route.