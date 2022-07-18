Himani excels in Asian Gymnastics C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 18: Himani Gupta of Delhi Public School Jammu brought laurels to the School and her parents by excelling in 18th Junior and 13th Senior Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championship, held at Pattaya, Thailand from June 23 to 26.

Out of 300 participants from 15 countries, Himani Gupta bagged 4th position in the championship. She has also been selected for Khelo India and has been receiving a scholarship of Rs. 10,000/- per month under this scheme.

Principal DPS, Ruchi Chabra congratulated Himani and her parents for this achievement.