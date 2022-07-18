Annual Football tournament commences

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 18: Annual Football League Tournament commenced at Synthetic Turf TRC, here today.

The inaugural match of the tournament was played between Kashmir Heroes Academy and Al-Rashid FC, wherein Al-Rashid FC dominated the show and defeated the Kashmir Heroes FC by 6 goals to nil. Muzamil, Shahid, Ibrahim, Zameer and Abid were the scorers for Al-Rashid FC.

The Clubs were introduced to SA Hameed, Executive Officer JKFA who was the chief guest on the occasion. ZA Thakur, president JKFA, Prof BA Shah, honorary general secretary, Fayaz Ahmad Sofi, District president DFA Srinagar and the members of the Association were present during the event.

The tournament is being organized by DFA Srinagar (JKFA) in collaboration with J&K Sports Council.