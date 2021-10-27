J&K team reaches Vadodara for Mushtaq Trophy

JKCA appoints Justice Reddy as new Ombudsman

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: J&K senior men’s team, led by Shubam Pundeer today reached Vadodara (Gujarat) to participate in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, being conducted by BCCI from November 4.

The team will remain in a quarantine bio bubble till November 3. Thereafter part one of the tournament which will be conducted on league basis will be played till November 9, followed by first and second teams from each pool in the league stage will qualify for knockout stage to be conducted in Delhi from November 10 to 22.

“In order to give adequate match practice to the team, the management of JKCA had sent the team to Delhi from 21st October to 26th October during which the team played two practice matches with the teams of Delhi and Punjab,” said Brig Anil Gupta Member Administration JKCA.

Both the matches ended in super over while in the first super over J&K team defeated Delhi but lost to Punjab in the second super over. This exposure has given valuable match experience to the team to qualify for knockout stage, said Mithun Manhas, Member, Cricket Operations and Development.

“We are prepared to face any challenge and we will give tough times to every team who plays with us. The team has got a boost with the news of the arrival of Umran Malik from Dubai who is to join the team directly at Vadodara,” stated Sanjeev Sharma, Head coach of the team.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) today appointed Justice L Narasimha Reddy as the new Ombudsman.

Justice Reddy is a renowned legal luminary who started his career in the lower courts of Andhra Pradesh and rose to be a Judge of High Court of Andhra Pradesh. Thereafter, he was appointed Executive Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority and finally retired as Chief Justice of Patna High Court.

He was also appointed by the Government of India to head the One-Man Judicial Committee to look into the implementation of One Rank One Pension (OROP) Scheme and his last assignment was the Chairman of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). Justice Reddy obtained Bachelor’s as well as Master’s degree (International Law) from Osmania University Hyderabad.