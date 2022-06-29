J&K Karate Do team remains overall Champion        

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 29: J&K Tenshinkan Karate Do team remained overall Champion in the 20th National Tenshinkan Karate Championship, organised by Tenshinkan Shotokan-Ryu Karate Federation of India approved by Karate Association of India (KAI), held recently at Nainital by securing six Gold, three Silver and nine Bronze medals.

The J&K team comprising 18 players showed tremendous performance in the sub junior, junior, cadet, seniors (Boys and Girls) wherein players across the country participated, led by Sensei Gopal Dass (Team coach) and Rishab & Arjuna were the team managers.

In Kumite event, Girish, Akshun, Piyush, Utkarsh, Vasu and Honey secured Gold medals, while Tanmay, Shreyas and Harsh won Silver medals and Gaurav, Sehaj, Rakesh, Rajan, Abhishek, Ishant, Aman and Pankaj succeeded to win Bronze medals, besides Honey clinched Bronze medal in Kata event.

Dr Amit Vaid, chairman J&K Tenshinkan Karate Do Association has appreciated the players for their outstanding performances in the championship.

While briefing in the ceremony, Sukhbir Singh general secretary of the Association said that the J&K team has shown marvellous performance by securing medals which is appreciable and its credit goes to Shishan and Brijesh Bhau.