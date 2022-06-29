Jammu Strikers wins match by 34 runs

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 29: Jammu Strikers defeated Bholenath Cricket club by 34 runs in the ongoing 1st Anil Malhotra Memorial Knockout Cricket Tournament, organised by Shub Tilak Hospital at Govt Higher Secondary School Akhnoor, here today.

Bholenath CC won the toss and decided to bat first. Batting first, Jammu Strikers scored 187 runs by losing 6 wickets in 20 overs wherein Naveen scored 57 runs, while Arjun Arhant contributed 49 and 41 runs respectively. From the bowling side, Rahul got 2 wickets, while Abhinav and Panku shared 1 wicket each.

In reply, Bholenath CC bundled out at 153 runs and lost the match by 34 runs in which Gora made 28 runs, while Anil and Lucky scored 27 and 25 runs respectively. From the bowling side, Aryan took 4 wickets, whereas Romit and Vnayak shared 2 wickets each and Sanoop and Naveen clinched 1 wicket each.

Naveen was declared as man of the match for his outstanding performance, while Vikas Bali and Rajinder Sharma were the umpires and Dev Bhagel acted as scorer.

The tournament is being organised by Shub Tilak Hospital Akhnoor in collaboration with Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor under the overall supervision of Sham Singh Langeh (President Singh CC) and Suresh Malhotra (Organising Secretary).