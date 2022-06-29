Shubham, Adil slam tons; Aquib, Pundir, Asif impress

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 29: Stylish Shubham Khajuria and experienced Adil Reshi scored magnificent centuries to guide their sides to convincing wins, while all-rounder Aquib Nabi and promising Asif Ramzan impressed with their performances in the ongoing JKCA Senior Men’s One-Day Tournament, being played at four different venues across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The performances of Abid Mushtaq, Rohit Sharma, Nadeem Dar, Samiullah Dar, Zaman Qayoom, Fazil Rashid and Amir Aziz were also delight to watch on day-5 of the tournament today.

At GGM Science College Hostel Ground Jammu, JKCA A2 thrashed JKCA A4 in a one-sided contest by 9 wickets as skipper Shubham Khajuria stole the show.

Put into bat, JKCA A4 scored a modest total of 188 runs. Bowling all-rounder Kulvinder Singh scored brisk 65 runs lower-down the order, while Gourav Khajuria contributed 40 runs to the total. For JKCA A2, speedster Rohit Sharma was pick of the bowlers took 3 important wickets, while Shantanu also claimed 3 wickets.

In reply, JKCA A2 rode on a registering knock of unbeaten 138 runs by skipper Shubham Khajuria and chased the target easily by losing just one wickets, thus won the match by 9 wickets. Paras Sharma contributed valuable 31 runs to the total. Shubham, in particular, was very harsh on the bowlers and won hearts of the spectators with his elegance and brilliance, radiance and magnificience.

For JKCA A4, Balvinder claimed the lone wicket to fall. At Country Cricket Stadium Gharota,

JKCA A1 defeated A5 by 7 wickets in a low scoring match.

Batting first, JKCA A5 bundled out for a meagre total of 111 runs. Skipper Henan Malik scored 31 runs off equal number of balls. For A1, Abid Mushtaq took 4 wickets, while Amandeep Singh bagged 2 wickets.

In reply, JKCA A1 sailed on a magnificent innings of 63 runs off 34 balls by skipper Shubham Pundir to win the match by 7 wickets. Rohan Koul also contributed brisk 21 runs to the total.

For JKCA A5, Sunil Kumar bagged 2 wickets, while Ankush Bandral claimed 1 wicket.

At Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Ground-A Srinagar, JKCA B5 crushed B2 by a big margin of 143 runs.

Batting first, B5 scored a huge total of 302 uns in the allotted 50 overs. Nadeem Dar top scored with 70 runs, while skipper Aquib Nabi contributed 52 runs to the total.

For JKCA B2, Nasir Lone took 3 wickets, while Umar Nazir claimed 2 wickets.

In reply, JKCA B2 managed to score 159 runs to lose the match by 143 runs. Amir Khan (40) and Manzoor Dar (28) were the main scorers.

For JKCA B5, Amir Aziz captured 3 wickets, while Aquib Nabi and Feroz claimed 2 wickets each.

At Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium-B Srinagar, JKCA B4 defeated B3 by 5 wickets.

Put into bat, B3 scored 272 runs. Adil Reshi played a brilliant innings of 113 runs, while Fazil Rashid contributed 58 runs to the total.

For B4, Samiullah Dar took 4 wickets, while skipper Waseem Raza and Mohd Mudhasir took 2 wickets each.

In reply, B4 chased the target in 44.1 overs by losing 5 wickets, thus won the match by 5 wickets. Asif Ramzan top scored with splendid 98 runs, while Zaman Qayoom contributed valuable 55 runs.

For bowling side, Yasir Bhat took 2 wickets, while Asif Ahmed Palla claimed 1 wicket.