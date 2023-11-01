J&K has made a new beginning in sports: Sinha

LG inaugurates 67th National School Games

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 31: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha inaugurated 67th National School Games in Football U-19 and Volleyball U-17 Boys at Bakshi Stadium here today on the occasion of J&K-UT Foundation Day.

15000 school children from Kashmir Division and 2000 athletes from all over the Country are participating in this mega sporting event.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Singh conveyed his best wishes to participating sportspersons. He said the prestigious sporting event is a collaborative effort between the Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K and the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), symbolizing their dedication to grassroots sports.

With 28 States, 8 Union Territories, and several SGFI-recognized boards participating, this event truly represents the diversity and inclusivity of India’s sporting landscape, he said,

“Today, the tricolour is flying high in international sports arena. Eminent sportspersons are emerging from small villages and towns and they have achieved excellence in international sporting events with their spectacular performance,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the country is witnessing the resurgence of sports and a robust new sports culture. Our recent successes at the Asian Games and Asian Para Games have kindled high hopes to bring further transformation to achieve new heights in Olympics with the remarkable performance of our athletes, he added. At the inaugural ceremony, Sinha shared the efforts of the UT Administration, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to create a robust sports ecosystem and realize the true potential of Jammu Kashmir in the sector.

J&K has made a new beginning with sports and sports culture development plans with adequate infrastructure, introducing sports as an integral part of the educational curriculum, access to experts and outstanding coaching and providing opportunities to talents across the UT, he said.

In the recently concluded Asian Para Games, promising archer Sheetal Devi from Kishtwar, J&K has created a new history by winning three medals. It is our collective responsibility to identify talent like her and prepare new paths for their future, he added.

The Lt Governor administered an oath to the participants to respect and abide by the rules of the sport and in the spirit of fair play. The gathering of sportspersons, youth and officers at Bakshi Stadium also took the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ pledge on the occasion. Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor; Sanjeev Verma, Commissioner/Secretary GAD, Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Nuzhat Gul, Secretary J&K Sports Council, officers bearers of SGFI, senior officers of Civil and Police Administration, team managers, coaches, prominent sports personalities and youth in large number were present.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has also attended the closing ceremony of CRPF T20 Cricket Cup 2023 and felicitated the winner, runner-up and other outstanding players of the tournament.

Sinha congratulated the CRPF Srinagar Sector officials, and all the participating players and teams from Ganderbal, Budgam and Srinagar. “The youth of J&K UT is our most precious wealth. The opportunity to compete in different sports will enable them to bring new hope, right skills to excel in life, courage to achieve success in every field and become role models for children,” LG, Sinha said. The final was played between MLA Gymkhana Club Budgam and Kashmir Tigers Lal Chowk.

Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor, SMC; Aftab Malik, Chairman, DDC, Srinagar; Nazir Ahmad Khan, Chairman, DDC Budgam; Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to LG; Nalin Prabhat, ADG CRPF; senior officers of Civil Administration, Police and CRPF, sports lovers and youth in large number were present.