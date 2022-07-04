J&K Boxing team leaves for participation in Nat’l

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: Jammu and Kashmir Boxing team left for participation in Youth National Boxing Championship, scheduled to commence at Chennai from tomorrow.

The team was also screened by the J&K Sports Council Committee, headed by Divisional Sports Officer, Ashok Singh. The team is sponsored by J&K Amateur Boxing Association.

Team: Ranjeet Singh, Sultan, Umar, Nadeem Tabassum, Nadeem Farook, Bassam Majid, Sachin, Shallu Devi, Samta Devi, Shruti Devi and Aayat Amir, while Gautam Kumar, Naresh Kumar and Kajal Devi were part of the team as coach cum manager.