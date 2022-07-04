Evershine CC beats Jammu Sports by 153 runs

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: Evershine Cricket Club trounced Jammu Sports by a big margin of 153 runs and sailed into quarterfinals of the ongoing 1st Anil Malhotra Memorial Knockout Cricket Tournament, played at Govt Higher Secondary School Akhnoor, near here today.

Evershine CC won the toss and decided to bat first. Batting first, Evershine scored 231 runs by losing 9 wickets with the help of Sabir’s 54 runs knock, while Minkle and Dheeraj made 43 and 38 runs respectively and Sahid contributed 31 runs. From the bowling side, Huzaif got 3 wickets, while Vishal and Akshay shared 2 wickets each and Sachin and Love clinched 1 wicket apiece.

In reply, Jammu Sports bowled out at 78 runs in 15.4 overs and lost the match by a big margin of 153 runs wherein Sheroz made 26 runs, while Akshay contributed 20 runs. From the bowling side, Dheeraj was the wrecker-in-chief who took 4 wickets, while Bansi got 2 and Hardeep, Sahid, T.T and Bawa shared 1 wicket apiece.

Dheeraj was declared as man of the match for his outstanding performance, while Vikas Bali and Dayal Singh were umpires and Dev Bhagel acted as scorer.

This tournament is being organized by Shub Tilak Hospital Akhnoor in collaboration with Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor under the overall supervision of Sham Singh Langeh (President Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor) and Suresh Malhotra (Organizing Secretary).